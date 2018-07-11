The thundering of hooves echoed on the streets of Pamplona Wednesday as Spain's iconic Sanfermines festival entered its fifth day, a speedy race that left three people hospitalized after encounters with the beasts, though none were gored.

The fighting bulls from the Núñez del Cuvillo ranch finished the 875-meter (just over half a mile) course in 2 minutes, 50 seconds in a race that saw the herd begin to dissolve amid the around 2,000 "mozos," as the thrill-seeking runners are called, that flock to the city to take part in the world-famous fiesta.