A fantasy coffin on display at the Serious wood works shop in Mpota, Accra, Ghana, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

A fantasy coffin maker works on a coffin at the Serious wood works shop in Mpota, Accra, Ghana, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

Coffin maker known only as Hello works on a wood coffin at the Hello Fantastic coffin shop in Teshie, Accra, Ghana, July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

A fantasy coffin depicting a crocodile on display at the Serious wood works shop in Mpota, Accra, Ghana, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

People in search of a coffin in southern Ghana, West Africa, can request their local specialists to design and craft a casket that represents them as a person providing them with safe passage onto the next life and pouring favor onto the family they leave behind, as documented in efe-epa images released Tuesday.

The fantasy coffins form part of the traditions of the Ga ethnic groups, who make up the majority of the southern Ghanaian population.