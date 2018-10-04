Officials make final checks at the Hall of Movies ahead of the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival in the Centum City in Busan, South Korea, Oct 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The 23rd Busan International Film Festival kicked off Thursday with several Spanish productions including the winner of the Malaga Film Festival, "Les distàncies" (The Distances) by Elena Trape and "Todos lo saben" (Everybody Knows) starring husband and wife duo Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

The film festival held in the South Korean port city of Busan will hold screenings in the Flash Forward section of movies by young non-Asian filmmakers which will include the work of Trape, which won the awards for best film, best director and best leading actress (Alexandra Jimenez) at the Malaga Film Festival in Spain.