(L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS arrive for the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 03 April 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVID SWANSON/FILE

The city of Busan activated a special logistics plan Tuesday for the large free concert of well-known K-pop band BTS the town will host in October.

To facilitate transportation, the city council approved a plan to increase flights between Incheon and Gimpo airports in Seoul, and Gimhae in Busan, near the dates of the event.