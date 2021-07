Recyclable cardboard beds and mattresses for athletes during a media tour at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, constructed in the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo, Japan, 20 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/AKIO KON / POOL

Jumping on the cardboard beds of the Olympic Village to test their strength has become a new sport among Tokyo 2020 athletes, after speculation that they were "anti-sex" beds.

Some Olympic athletes, subjected to restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic that prevent them from leaving the village except to compete or train, have entertained themselves by jumping on the beds, which are made of recyclable cardboard as part of the organizers' plan to reduce the environmental impact of the Games.