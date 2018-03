A butterfly sits on a plant at the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Freja Gordon, 9, poses with a butterfly at the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Chrysalises wait to hatch at the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Hundreds of butterflies from all over the world have been brought to the capital of the United Kingdom for a new exhibition, as documented in epa images Wednesday.

The exhibition entitled "Sensational Butterflies" showcases a huge variety of the winged creatures sourced from Africa, Asia and the Americas, according to the Natural History Museum.