Some of the gold coins found in the Bulgarian town of Devnya. EFE/STANISLAV KRACHMAROV

Bulgarian archaeologists found 56 gold and bronze coins dating back to the Eastern Roman Emperor Theodosius II (401-450) during a dig in Devnya, local authorities have said.

Sixteen gold coins have been discovered so far, almost all of them bearing the face of Theodosius II, except for one that shows his wife, Aelia Eudocia, and another Valentinian III, the emperor's cousin.