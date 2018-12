A gold earring found with a chest of gold coins from around 900 years old during the time of the Crusades in the Israeli port city of Caesarea, displayed in Jerusalem by the Israel Antiquities Authority on Dec. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Caesarea Development Corporation

A cache of unusual coins and a 900-year-old gold earring from the time of the Crusades were found in the Israeli port city of Caesarea, the Israel Antiquities Authority revealed on Monday.

Archaeologist Peter Guendelman, co-director of the excavation, said the cache is a testimony of one of the most dramatic events in the history of Caesarea, noting that the violent conquest of the city by the Crusaders hid its fortune.