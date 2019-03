A Woman holding a poster and activist Larry McCool pose next to Caesar The No Drama Llama during their participation on March 3, 2019, at the Women´s March in Portland, Oregon, US. EPA-EFE / Tania Cidoncha

The state of Oregon is known for its numerous activists and its innovative and progressive laws, but its most recent protagonist is an unusual character: a llama known as Caesar.

Born four years ago in Argentina, Caesar The No Drama Llama participates in rallies that advocate for civil rights and supports both progressive candidates and causes, all thanks to the help of his social media coordinator, Ariel Knox, and three personal assistants who work as the animal's personal PR team.