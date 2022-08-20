An exhibit that opened Friday in this southeastern Brazilian metropolis features around 100 works by late Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miro and late American sculptor Alexander Calder, some of them rare or previously unseen, and highlights the close friendship and artistic bond they shared.
"Calder + Miro" includes paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures, mobiles, stabiles, models, jewelry and textiles by the Barcelona-born surrealist master and one of the leading figures in modern American sculpture.