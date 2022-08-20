A man looks at his cellphone on 17 August 2022 in front of a work by late Spanish artist Joan Miro at the Roberto Marinho House Institute in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Two men observe late Spanish artist Joan Miro's work "Femme" on 17 August 2022 at the Roberto Marinho House Institute in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A 17 August 2022 photo of a model of late American sculptor Alexander Calder's "Bent Propeller" sculpture at the Roberto Marinho House Institute in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

An exhibit that opened Friday in this southeastern Brazilian metropolis features around 100 works by late Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miro and late American sculptor Alexander Calder, some of them rare or previously unseen, and highlights the close friendship and artistic bond they shared.

"Calder + Miro" includes paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures, mobiles, stabiles, models, jewelry and textiles by the Barcelona-born surrealist master and one of the leading figures in modern American sculpture.