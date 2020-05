Dancers prepare for a presentation during the Bailaton (Dance Marathon), an event broadcast on social networks and local television, to collect resources for more than 100 salsa schools that have been affected by the crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, in Cali, Colombia, 30 May 2020. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

More than 100 salsa academies from the city of Cali, southwestern Colombia, on Saturday put together a virtual performance to collect funds and prevent the closure of independent schools, which have taken a severe economic hit from the coronavirus epidemic.

Dance performances, live orchestras and talks formed part of a nearly 12-hour long program through which young salsa artists hoped to collect around 500 million pesos ($135,000) in donations. EFE-EPA