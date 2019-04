Ocil Herrejon, one of the environmental activists that is fighting pollution on Ormond Beach in California, and who is looking for help from the area's mainly Latino farmworkers, is seen on April 17, 2019, with shells collected from that beach. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

View of Ormond Beach, California, on April 19, 2019, where environmental activists are fighting industrial pollution and to do so are looking for help from the area's mainly Latino farmworkers. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

Victor Cortez (l.) and Ocil Herrejon (r.), two of the environmental activists fighting pollution on Ormond Beach in California, and who are looking for help from the area's mainly Latino farmworkers, are seen on April 17, 2019, on that beach. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

Ormond Beach is a natural enclave in this Southern California city that is fighting pollution, and its conservation is a priority mission for activists who are looking for help from the area's mainly Latino farmworkers.

This 630-hectare (1,560-acre) area with beaches, sand dunes and wetlands, which besides having a large diversity of wildlife, is home to some 200,000 people, 73 percent of whom are Latinos, according to the latest US Census.