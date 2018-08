Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient Youk Chhang of Cambodia speaks during an interview in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Cambodian activist Youk Chhang and Indian psychiatrist Bharat Vatwani on Friday were given the Ramon Magsaysay award, popularly known as Asia's Nobel Prize.

Chhang is a survivor of the Khmer Rouge who has helped document the brutal regime's crimes against humanity, while Vatwani has rescued thousands of mental patients from the streets.