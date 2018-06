Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (C), sits at a cotton weaving loom in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jun. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (C), arrives at an event in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jun. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

A nonprofit in Cambodia on Thursday announced it has woven a cotton scarf one kilometer long, part of its "World's Longest Hand-Woven Scarf" campaign.

The weavers' work reached 1,000 meters Thursday morning during a visit by Prime Minister Hun Sen to GoGo Cambodia's event in Phnom Penh, the NGO told EFE in a Facebook message.