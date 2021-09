People pray before Buddhist monks during Pchum Ben celebrations at a pagoda in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 22 September 2021. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A woman disinfects her hands at a pagoda during Pchum Ben celebrations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 22 September 2021. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodians on Wednesday visited pagodas to mark the start of one of the country's most important Buddhist festivals – Pchum Ben, also known as Ancestors Festival or Hungry Ghosts Festival.

Over 15 days, people visit pagodas to light candles, pray and leave offerings of money and food such as rice and fruit, to appease the souls of their dead relatives (or hungry ghosts).