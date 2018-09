Cambodian Buddhists pray during the Day of the Dead (Ancestors' Day), at a pagoda in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A Cambodian girl gives offerings during the Day of the Dead (Ancestors' Day), at a pagoda in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Cambodian people give offerings during the Day of the Dead (Ancestors' Day), at a pagoda in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Cambodian Buddhist monks chant during the Day of the Dead (Ancestors' Day), at a pagoda in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A Cambodian Buddhist prays during the Day of the Dead (Ancestors' Day), at a pagoda in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodians on Tuesday visited pagodas where they prayed and presented offerings to the spirits on the first day of the annual Festival of the Dead, or Pchum Ben.

Over 15 days, residents visit their families – often in countryside villages – and pagodas. Here they light candles, pray and leave offerings of money and food such as rice and fruit, to appease the souls of their dead relatives (or hungry ghosts) as well as for the Buddhist monks.