The volcanologist and deputy director of volcanic risks at Cenapred, Ramón Espinasa, speaks with EFE on Monday, in Mexico City, Mexico. Dozens of screens show live images of the Popocatepetl volcano 24 hours a day. EFE / Mario Guzmán

The Deputy Director of Instrumentation and Communications of Cenapred Paulino Alonso speaks with Efe on Monday, in Mexico City (Mexico). Dozens of screens show live images of the Popocatepetl volcano 24 hours a day. EFE / Mario Guzmán

Cameras, scientists watch over one of the world's most deadly volcanoes

Popocatepetl, an active stratovolcano located in Central Mexico, is monitored 24/7 by about a dozen experts - using a number of cameras - affiliated with Mexico's National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred).

The laboratory is located south of Mexico City, 60 km (37 mi.) from the country's second-highest peak located in the states of Puebla, Morelos and Mexico.