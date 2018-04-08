Photo provided by Agencia Brasil showing military police guarding the Federal Police prison where, on April 8, 2018, former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is serving a 12 year one month prison sentence for corruption. EFE-EPA/ MARCELLO CASAL / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a ceremony in memory of his wife, Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva, after leaving the headquarters of the Workers' Party (PT) in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, on April 7, 2018. Lula had been at the party's headquarters for two days to delay his imprisonment ordered by Judge Sergio Moro, but finally he surrendered and was imprisoned to serve his 12-year sentence for corruption and money laundering.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva set up a camp near the Federal Police prison in Curitiba, Brazil, to keep a vigil there until Lula is released by authorities. The former leader is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption and money laundering.

Less than 200 meters (yards) from the cell in which former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is being held, supporters have set up a camp that they say they will maintain until he is released.

The "Free Lula" camp is located at a crossroads in the Santa Candida neighborhood, in the northern part of the city of Curitiba, and backers of the ex-president, jailed after being convicted on corruption charges, on Sunday began working erect the first tents and establish other amenities there.