Less than 200 meters (yards) from the cell in which former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is being held, supporters have set up a camp that they say they will maintain until he is released.
The "Free Lula" camp is located at a crossroads in the Santa Candida neighborhood, in the northern part of the city of Curitiba, and backers of the ex-president, jailed after being convicted on corruption charges, on Sunday began working erect the first tents and establish other amenities there.