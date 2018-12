Mexico's Transportation Secretary Javier Jimenez Espriu informs a press conference on Dec. 28, 2018, about the crash of a helicopter last Monday that claimed the lives of Puebla state Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and four other people, and that a team of Canadian experts began Friday their investigations into the cause of the crash. EFE-EPA

Experts from the Puebla District Attorney's Office and of Civil Aeronautics investigated this week the crash of a helicopter last Monday that claimed the lives of Puebla state Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and four other people; a team of Canadian experts joined the investigations this Friday. EFE-EPA/File

A team of Canadian experts began Friday their investigations of a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Puebla state Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and four other people, the Mexican government said Friday.

"The Canadians are starting their work today. We don't know when they will have the results because it's not an easy process. They're going to study the site thoroughly, find remains of the helicopter and take the relevant samples," Transportation Secretary Javier Jimenez Espriu said.