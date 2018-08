Canadian model Rick Genest, AKA "Zombie Boy," takes to the catwalk during the Fashion Rio 2011 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 04 June 2011 (reissued 03 August 2018). Genest's management team said the 32-year-old model was found dead on 02 August 2018 at his home in Montreal, Canada. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

A Canadian model known as Zombie Boy because of insect and bone tattoos that covered most of his body has been found dead, his management team said on social media. He was 32.

The model, whose real name was Rick Genest, gained fame in 2011 when his shocking appearance led to a role in Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" music video.