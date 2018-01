Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury" about the Trump White House for sale at the Little Shop of Stories bookstore in Decatur, Georgia, USA Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Sales of a book about the allied bombing of Germany in World War II have gone through the roof in recent days, thanks to the similarity of its title to "Fire and Fury," the Michael Wolff tell-all about Donald Trump's White House.

The book by Professor Randall Hansen, interim director of the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs, was published 10 years ago under the title "Fire and Fury" and the subtitle "The Allied Bombing of Germany 1942-1945."