Cannabis plants growing at Medifarm on the Sunshine Coast, Australia, 27 August 2019 (reissued 25 September 2019). EFE/EPA/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

People are seen at the Melbourne Free Cannabis Community 420 Rally held at Flagstaff Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, 20 April 2018 (reissued 25 September 2019). EFE/EPA/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The possession and cultivation of marijuana for recreational purposes will be legal in the Australian Capital Territory, whose parliament Wednesday became the country’s first to pass a law to regulate its consumption and possession.

Residents over 18 will now be able to possess 50 grams (1.76 ounces) of dry cannabis or 150 grams of wet cannabis under this law, proposed by Labor lawmaker Michael Petterson.