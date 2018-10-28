A runway featuring cancer survivors from all over the world will kick off next month in Bolivia, aiming to dispel the plethora of myths surrounding the disease and show attendees that the will to live is a powerful weapon to combat the illness.

The "Bionic Fashion Day" - which will get underway Nov. 15 - will feature participants ages 18-25 from an assortment of countries around the globe, including the United States, Morocco, Spain, Mexico and Bolivia, Fundacion Nuestra Esperanza vice president Mary Rengel told EFE.