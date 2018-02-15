Chinese performers dressed in traditional costumes perform during a rehearsal of a reenactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth, on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese performers dressed in traditional costumes rest as they attend a rehearsal of a reenactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth, on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Young people sell stuffed dog-themed toys ahead of the Chinese New Year of the Dog which arrives on 16 February 2018, at a Chinese New Year Fair in Victoria Park, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

On the eve of the Lunar New Year, preparations were in full swing as China brings in the Year of the Dog, with activists hoping to take the opportunity to increase the general population's awareness of canine rights and of efforts to protect the animals from falling prey to the country's dog meat trade.

In Beijing, performers reenacting an imperial sacrifice ritual typical of the Qing dynasty era (1636-1912) were putting the finishing touches to their spectacle during a dress rehearsal ahead of Friday's celebrations, an epa photographer reports.