On the eve of the Lunar New Year, preparations were in full swing as China brings in the Year of the Dog, with activists hoping to take the opportunity to increase the general population's awareness of canine rights and of efforts to protect the animals from falling prey to the country's dog meat trade.
In Beijing, performers reenacting an imperial sacrifice ritual typical of the Qing dynasty era (1636-1912) were putting the finishing touches to their spectacle during a dress rehearsal ahead of Friday's celebrations, an epa photographer reports.