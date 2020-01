Swiss Cannabis chewing gum with natural peppermint oil, enriched with the active ingredient cannabidiol, which corresponds to about six grams of hemp, on display at the 'ISM' sweets trade fair in Cologne, Germany, 28 January 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Cannabis infused drinks on exhibit during the Cannabis Expo at the Grand West conference center in Cape Town, South Africa, 04 April 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Hemp plants on sale at the 'Hemp Embassy', the first shop dedicated to the sale of cannabis cuttings in Italy, Milan, 15 June 2017. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Cannabis plants growing at Medifarm on the Sunshine Coast, Australia, 27 August 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Italy, well known for its love of food, is adding a curious new ingredient to its recipes: cannabis.

Foods such as bread, sweets or beer that contain the psychotropic substance will land on Italian tables soon with the signing of a new decree that will regulate the use of cannabis in the gastronomic sector. EFE-EPA