Ceramic filters for smoking Cannabis are on display during Mary Jane Berlin expo in Berlin, Germany, 08 June 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

An exhibition and festival dedicated to cannabis and its uses opened its doors in Berlin Friday, offering visitors a chance to explore the latest products and cultural events centered around the versatile plant, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

With over 200 national and international exhibitors present at Mary Jane Berlin, cannabis for medicinal purposes, grow products, cosmetics, food, clothing and smoking accessories were among the items up for grabs, according to the organizers.