Actress Selena Gomez voiced concern about social media abuse at Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old actress, who has 57 million followers on Twitter and 150 million on Instagram, said fake news no social media can be dangerous.
Cannes: Murray's humor, Gomez's Instagram and Swinton's feminism
US actor Bill Murray (R) and US actress Selena Gomez (L) attend the press conference for 'The Dead Don't Die' during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 15 May 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER / POOL
British actress Tilda Swinton (L) and S actress Selena Gomez (R) attend the press conference for 'The Dead Don't Die' during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 15 May 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER / POOL
US actress Selena Gomez attends the press conference for 'The Dead Don't Die' during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 15 May 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER / POOL
Actress Selena Gomez voiced concern about social media abuse at Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old actress, who has 57 million followers on Twitter and 150 million on Instagram, said fake news no social media can be dangerous.