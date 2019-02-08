A canteen less than a kilometer from Colombia's border with Venezuela has become a vital cornerstone in the daily sustenance of nearly 4,000 Venezuelans who cross the frontier on a daily basis just to grab lunch there and, with a little luck, find something to bring back to their families.

Crowds in search of a humble plate of food, often the only thing they will eat in the day, descend on the Casa de Paso de la Divina Providencia eatery, which is tucked away in Villa del Rosario, a residential suburb of Cucuta in northeast Colombia near the Simon Bolivar bridge that connects the nation with its crisis-struck neighbor.