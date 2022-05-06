A photo of a food cart carrying plates of dim sum, a key part of the Cantonese breakfast, at the Sunly restaurant in Panama City, Panama, on 24 April 2022. EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Veronica Quintero, a presenter for the China TV channel that serves Panama's Chinese community, speaks to Efe about the Cantonese breakfast at the Sunly restaruant in Panama City, Panama, on 24 April 2022. EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Several plates of siu mai (steamed pork and shrimp dumpling) and dim sum (small-portion meals), both associated with cuisine from China's traditionally Cantonese-speaking Guangdong province, have been placed around a large circular table at a restaurant in Panama's capital.

The diners are a mixture of Chinese immigrants, for whom gastronomy serves as a connection to the homeland their families left behind decades ago; and Panamanians, who have incorporated these delicacies into their Sunday morning meal.