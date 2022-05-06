Several plates of siu mai (steamed pork and shrimp dumpling) and dim sum (small-portion meals), both associated with cuisine from China's traditionally Cantonese-speaking Guangdong province, have been placed around a large circular table at a restaurant in Panama's capital.
The diners are a mixture of Chinese immigrants, for whom gastronomy serves as a connection to the homeland their families left behind decades ago; and Panamanians, who have incorporated these delicacies into their Sunday morning meal.