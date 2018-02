Local authorities in Cape Town on Monday postponed "Day Zero" from Apr. 16 until May 11 following cuts in consumption by the agricultural sector, pushing back the date when most taps are to be turned off due to the South African city's severe water shortage.

"Day Zero" is when dam levels reach 13.5 percent and residents must line up for water from distribution points; currently dam levels are at 25.85 percent, according to the City of Cape Town's official website.