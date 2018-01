A resident of Masiphumelele informal settlement carries drinking water to his shack in a bucket collected from a communal municipal tap in Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

As the South African city of Cape Town edged closer to the day when most taps are turned off due to a severe water shortage, many people in the poorest areas on Tuesday continued to depend on communal water sources for their day-to-day life, as seen in epa images.

Piped water to homes is expected to be shut off on Apr. 16, known as "Day Zero," when dam levels are predicted to be as low as 13.5 percent.