Photograph showing Luis Gallardo, founder of the World Happiness Festival, the be movement and Happytalism, in Mexico City, Mexico, Jul 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ana Lopez

Capitalism needs to become more humane and take advantage of all its positive aspects in order to foster people's happiness, Luis Gallardo, founder of the World Happiness Festival, the be movement and Happytalism, said here Tuesday.

During the presentation of his "Virtual Agoras" - a series of itinerant workshops and conferences - in Mexico, Gallardo said that the goal is to reach strategic communities who are already "aware of the fact that capitalism needs a soul."