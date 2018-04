Owners and fans of the Citroen 2CV gather in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Owners and fans of the Citroen 2CV gather in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The Citroen 2CV, an iconic old car popularly known by its French name "deux chevaux" (two horses), on Monday celebrated its 70th birthday in Brussels, as seen in epa images.

Car lovers gathered for a festival in the Belgian capital to commemorate the anniversary of the 2CV first being produced in Paris by Citroen.