A man carries on with his daily life on Dec. 22, 2017, in his makeshift home under a bridge in Caracas, where, because of Venezuela's severe economic and social crisis, many of the growing number of poor and homeless find shelter under the city's bridges. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

A couple carries on with their daily lives on Dec. 22, 2017, in their makeshift home under a bridge in Caracas, where, because of Venezuela's severe economic and social crisis, many of the growing number of poor and homeless find shelter under the city's bridges. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Two women apply makeup as they carry on with their daily lives on Dec. 22, 2017, in their makeshift home under a bridge in Caracas, where, because of Venezuela's severe economic and social crisis, many of the growing number of poor and homeless find shelter under the city's bridges. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The severe economic and social crisis in Venezuela has changed the look of the capital, not only because of the people rummaging for food in the trash but also for the many who find shelter under the city's bridges, some already inhabited by longtime residents.

In a trip around Caracas, EFE found some 30 people living under a bridge on the east side, almost all from the same family, and who hang around nearby traffic lights begging for food or whatever the drivers can give them.