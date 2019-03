Troops of the Bolivarian National Guard in Caracas on March 11, 2019, try to stop people from collecting water from the contaminated Guaire River because no fresh water is available due to last Thursday's power outage. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

Dozens of Caracas residents decided this Monday to get their water from the polluted Guaire River because of the impossibility of getting it out of faucets at home, thanks to the power outage afflicting the country since last Thursday.

The Guaire, which flows through Caracas from west to east, is a tributary that receives waste liquids from almost the entire city and is known throughout the country for its high degree of contamination.