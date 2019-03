People in Caracas can take the subway again, as seen in this photo taken March 29, 2019, since the electric service is back to normal and people are back at work because the workday suspension is over, though schools remain closed following the blackout that affected almost all of Venezuela. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

Caracas started this Friday with its electric service back to normal and people back at work, though schools remain closed following the blackout that affected almost all of Venezuela while power outages continue in other parts of the South American country.

In the Venezuelan capital, stores were open again after the workday suspension ordered by the Nicolas Maduro government when a blackout plunged almost the entire oil-producing nation in darkness for three days.