The medical president of the Mexican Diabetes Federation (FMD), Dr. Héctor Sánchez Mijangos, speaks March 20,2019 in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Fifty-eight percent of deaths of people with type 2 diabetes are due to cardiovascular events, a leader Mexican expert said Wednesday.

"Patients who live with this disease have a greater risk of premature death or disability derived from cardiovascular events," Dr. Hector Sanchez Mijangos, president of the Mexican Diabetes Federation, told EFE.