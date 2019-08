Egyptian archeologists work on funerary beds belonging to King Tutankhamun at the conservation center of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

An Egyptian archeologist works on a figure of funerary bed belonging to King Tutankhamun at the conservation center of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptian workers stand next to a giant statue of the Egyptian pharaoh Ramses II in hall of the Grand Egyptian Museum, in Giza, Egypt, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled El-Enany speaks during a press conference on the restoration of the gilded coffin of King Tutankhamun at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptian archeologists work on funerary beds belonging to King Tutankhamun at the conservation center of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

A view of the gilded coffin of King Tutankhamun during a restoration process at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Reporters stand around the gilded coffin of King Tutankhamun that is undergoing a restoration process at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Much patience and extreme care are the primary tools specialists depend on to get Tutankhamun's sarcophagus back to its glory through a restoration process that will take nearly nine months.

"We expect that within eight or nine months of work, we can achieve a good grade of preservation," Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Enany told journalists at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), where the mummy of the most famous pharaoh will be displayed.