Carlos Santana 'doing well' after collapsing during US concert

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana is "doing well" after collapsing on stage while performing in Michigan on Tuesday, his manager said.

Santana passed out 40-60 minutes into his performance at the Pine Knob Music Theater in Clarkston, and received immediate medical attention, according to concert-goers who posted photos and videos to social media. He was carried off stage approximately 20 minutes later.