Gen. Francisco Franco (in white military dress), his wife Carmen Polo, his daughter Carmen (C, back) and his granddaughters Carmen and Maria, are seen prior the baptism ceremony of his third granddaughter Merry, held at 'El Pardo' palace chapel, El Pardo Palace, Madrid, July 16, 1956. FILE/EFE/fs

Carmen Franco Polo, the only daughter of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco who ruled Spain as head of state from 1936-1975 after leading a military uprising that caused a three-year civil war, has died at home in Madrid on Friday, members of her family said.

The daughter of the right-wing hardman had earlier in the year confirmed in a statement that she was suffering from terminal cancer.