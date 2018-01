People in traditional costumes dance during the start of the carnival season in Papalotla, Mexico, 28 January 2018. The small Mexican community of Papalotla in the Tlaxcala state started the carnival celebrations. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

The carnival in the small community of Papalotla, in the central Mexican state of Tlaxcala, kicked off Sunday with its streets full of hats adorned with long and colorful feathers, elegant costumes and meticulously hand-carved masks.

The Atltepeilhuitl Cultural Festival, celebrated on Sunday, marks the beginning of the carnival, which lasts a month in this town, and does so by fusing it with pre-Hispanic traditions.