Mexican film and televisión director Manolo Caro (left) poses with Mexican actress Angelica Aragon after the two received the Xcaret Award for their audiovisual contributions at a Platino Awards ceremony in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on May 10, 2019. That ceremony was a prelude to the main Platino Awards gala on May 12, 2019, at Xcaret Park in Mexico's Riviera Maya resort and tourism district. EPA-EFE/Eduard Ribas

The Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema have honored Mexican director Manolo Caro and Mexican actress Angelica Aragon for their contributions to the film and television industry.

In a ceremony Friday night, Caro and Aragon were honored with the Xcaret Award, named after the ecotourism park and hotel where the sixth Platino Awards gala will be held in Mexico's Riviera Maya on Sunday.