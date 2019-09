A model wears creations by Carolina Herrera at the presentation of the Spring-Summer 2020 collection during the New York Fashion Week in New York City, USA, Sept. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL RAJMIL

Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera (L) poses next to model Karlie Kloss (R) at the presentation of her Spring-Summer 2020 collection during the New York Fashion Week in New York City, USA, Sept. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL RAJMIL

A model wears creations by Carolina Herrera, during the presentation of the Spring-Summer 2020 collection in the framework of the New York Fashion Week in New York City, USA, Sept. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL RAJMIL

The New York Fashion Week hosted on Monday a fourth day filled with contrasts that began with Carolina Herrera, whose collection evoked a dreamlike botanical garden, and ended with American couturier Tom Ford, who dressed his sensual models with a "punk" touch.

The distinctive imprint of the Venezuelan designer, who ceded her creative position to Wes Gordon two years ago, was clearly present in the firm's parade. EFE-EPA