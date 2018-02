Veterinarians perform a necropsy on the body of an orangutan on Feb. 6, 2017, that was found in the district of Kutai Timur, in the province of East Borneo, with 130 projectiles in its interior, bruises and multiple stab wounds, in Indonesia. EFE/Cedidas by Center for Orangutan Protection

A veterinarian on Feb. 6, 2017 shows the pellets found in the body of an orangutan that was found in the district of Kutai Timur, in the province of East Borneo, with 130 projectiles in its interior, bruises and multiple stab wounds, in Indonesia. EFE/Cedidas by Center for Orangutan Protection

A veterinarian on Feb. 6, 2017 shows the pellets taken from the body of an orangutan that was found in the district of Kutai Timur, in the province of East Borneo, with 130 projectiles in its interior, bruises and multiple stab wounds, in Indonesia. EFE/Cedidas by Center for Orangutan

A veterinarian on Feb. 6, 2017 shows the pellets found in the body of an orangutan that was found in the district of Kutai Timur, in the province of East Borneo, with 130 projectiles in its interior, bruises and multiple stab wounds, in Indonesia. EFE/Cedidas by Center for Orangutan Protection Place: East Borneo, Indonesia

Indonesian police were investigating Thursday the death of an orangutan which was found with wounds from 130 air-gun pellets and multiple other injuries in the Indonesian part of Borneo, the second such incident in a month in the archipelago, official sources said.

Local and regional officers were working to find the culprits, Budi Heryawan, the chief of police in the district where the animal was found, told EFE by phone.