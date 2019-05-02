Thai workers put the finishing touches on a decoration to honor Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun ahead of the royal coronation ceremony outside the Ministry of Defense near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Since King Maha Vajiralongkorn – whose coronation rites are to be held this weekend – ascended the throne in Thailand in 2016, the number of cases of lese-majeste, a draconian law that stipulates prison terms for violating the dignity of the country's royal family, have fallen sharply.

Despite not being used much in the courts, the lese-majeste law – under which anyone found guilty can be imprisoned for between three to 15 years – remains in force in the penal code and continues to gag freedom of expression, Sasinan Thamnithinan of Thai Lawyers for Human Rights told EFE.