Soldiers of the United Wa State Army play basketball in Panghsang, also called Pang Kham, autonomous Wa region, northeastern Myanmar, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Wa ethnic women in traditional dresses take part in a rehearsal session for the 30th anniversary celebrations of the Wa State in Panghsang, also called Pang Kham, autonomous Wa region, northeastern Myanmar, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Young female United Wa State Army (UWSA) soldiers talk during the 30th anniversary celebrations of the Wa State in Panghsang, also called Pang Kham, autonomous Wa region, northeastern Myanmar, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

People cut meat to serve at the ceremony held to markthe 30th anniversary celebrations of the Wa State in Panghsang, also called Pang Kham, autonomous Wa region, northeastern Myanmar, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Motorbikes drive on the bridge connecting the two border gates of China and Myanmar in Panghsang, also called Pang Kham, autonomous Wa region, northeastern Myanmar, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Fireworks illuminate the sky after the welcome ceremony of the 30th anniversary celebrations of the Wa State in Panghsang, also called Pang Kham, autonomous Wa region, northeastern Myanmar, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

For decades, the territory controlled by ethnic Wa rebels in northeastern Myanmar has been shrouded in secrecy, zealously protected by its military and political leaders.

But the state, which, while not officially recognized, does enjoy de facto autonomy, is starting to open up to outsiders, displaying a surprising level prosperity, largely thanks to the trade of illegal drugs and gambling.