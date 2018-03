A view of a part of the easter egg path at the castle in Ludwigsburg, Germany, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A view of a part of the easter egg path at the castle in Ludwigsburg, Germany, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A view of a part of the easter egg path at the castle in Ludwigsburg, Germany, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A view of a part of the easter egg path at the castle in Ludwigsburg, Germany, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Thousands of Easter eggs have gone on display outside a castle in southern Germany to mark the Christian holiday, as witnessed by an epa photographer on Wednesday.

More than 10,000 colorful hand-painted examples have been arranged within larger egg-shaped structures, adorning a path outside Ludwigsburg Palace.