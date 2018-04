The female cat allegedly abused by two Venezuelan First-Division soccer players, a case that led to widespread condemnation of the the two men, has been rescued and taken to an animal shelter in the western state of Zulia, Association for the Defense and Protection of Animals (ASODEPA) president Doris Rubio told EFE.

"(The female cat) is going to remain in our custoday while an investigation is conducted and a decision is made on what to do with the kitty," Rubio said.