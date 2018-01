Resident felines take a nap at the Art Cat Cafe Adrianuzca in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on Jan. 7, 2018. EFE/Art Cat Cafe Adrianuzca

One of the residents of the Art Cat Cafe Adrianuzca in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on Jan. 7, 2018. EFE/Art Cat Cafe Adrianuzca

A view of the interior of the Art Cat Cafe Adrianuzca in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on Jan. 7, 2018. EFE/Art Cat Cafe Adrianuzca

A view of the Art Cat Cafe Adrianuzca in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on Jan. 7, 2018. EFE/Art Cat Cafe Adrianuzca

The Art Cat Cafe Adrianuzca in the Uruguayan resort city of Punta del Este offers visitors a place to get a cup of coffee and spend some time bonding with the resident felines.

The cafe is a business that tries to help cats find a forever home, Art Cat Cafe Adrianuzca manager Adriana Olaza told EFE, adding that all the cats are available for adoption.