Members of the 'Venezia 77' jury (L-R) Nicola Lagioia, Joanna Hogg, Veronika Franz, Cate Blanchett, Matt Dillon, Ludivine Sagnier and Christian Petzold pose during a photocall at the 77th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 02 September 2020. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Australian actress Cate Blanchett president of the 'Venezia 77' jury, poses during a photocall at 77th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 02 September 2020. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Australian actress Cate Blanchett, president of the 'Venezia 77' jury wears a protective mask during a photocall at the 77th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 02 September 2020. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Cate Blanchett said the coronavirus pandemic should be used as an opportunity to renew the film industry at the opening of the 77th Venice film festival on Wednesday.

The Australian actress, who is Venice film festival jury president, said at the opening press conference that the impact of the outbreak on the industry is “a global issue”.